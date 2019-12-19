<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stoke City believe that their Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is now keen to make a move in the January transfer window.

Etebo, with or without the help of his agent, has been linked with moves to Besiktas in Turkey and Eibar in Spain.

No known interest has surfaced in England yet, but a domestic move from Stoke is not being ruled out.

Etebo has become brassed off with his treatment since recovering from a thigh injury suffered at Sheffield Wednesday on October 22.

He has not kicked a ball in anger since and only been an unused sub on just one occasion.

And last week he was sent to play an under-23 game at Sunderland on Monday night just as manager Michael O’Neill was questioning the impression he was leaving in training.

Recent developments suggest that Stoke have decided to try and cash in on one of the club’s more saleable assets at a time when they are keen to both recoup money, because of Financial Fair Play, and create space for O’Neill to bring in some new faces.

Etebo’s departure would be met by mixed feelings among fans, to say the least, after his energetic commitment quickly won them over following his arrival 18 months ago.

The 24 year-old Nigerian, signed by the club after the removal of Paul Lambert then had to win over new manager Gary Rowett before doing the same when Nathan Jones arrived last January.

But proving himself to a third Stoke City manager, particularly in such extenuating circumstances for the club, is looking increasingly beyond him.