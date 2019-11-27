<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo returned to the bench of Stoke City in Tuesday’s English championship clash against Cardiff City.

Etebo who recently returned to actions following the injury that sidelined him for weeks was benched for the entire duration of the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Leonard Bacuna’s 11th minutes strike was enough to hand the home side all the three points and condemned the Michael O’Neill to yet another defeat in the process.

The Potters are enduring a difficult season which has left them on the brink of relegation to the third tier of English football if nothing is done to arrest the free fall.

Etebo who has missed actions for the past few weeks will hope to help the Club secure maximum points when they return to the Bet365 stadium for another league outing this weekend.