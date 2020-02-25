<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has hinted that he prefer to sign a permanent deal with Spanish La Liga outfit at the end of the season.

The former Warri Wolves midfielder joined the Spanish side on loan from English championship side Stoke City till the rest of the season back in January after failing to get a playing time under new Stoke City manager.

Since arriving at Getafe, Etebo has been partly involved in some games, but still far from holding a permanent position in the team so far.





While speaking to journalists on his next destination, former Las Palmas man said he hope to seal a deal to remain in Spain, but failed to ruled out a return to Stoke.

“I prefer to stay back in Spain and because as you can see the team is doing well and it will be a great opportunity to play in the champions league, its possible to finish in the top four and there are few games remaining in the league.”

“But I don’t mind going back to England or anywhere to play my football, as long as there will be a great playing time and it has be a club that will push my career.” He said.