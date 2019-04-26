<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has been nominated for Stoke City Player of the Season award following his superlative displays in his first season at the club.

Etebo who linked up with the Potters from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense last summer has been one of the standout performers for the club this season.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in 32 Championship appearances for Stoke City this season.

He netted his first goal for Stoke City in their 2-0 home win against Nothingham Forest in March and got the second early this month in the 1-0 away victory at Blackburn Rovers.

The former Warri Wolves star has also scooped two man of the match awards this season.

Etebo will battle the likes of Jack Butland, Ryan Shawcross, Thomas Edwards and Joe Allen for the top prize.

Stoke City will host Millwall in a Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.