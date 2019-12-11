<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was not included in the Stoke City’s squad for their Championship clash against Luton town on Tuesday.

The former Warri Wolves man has now missed all games under new boss Michael O’Neill since he replaced Nathan Jones at the helm of affairs.

Since his return from three weeks injury, Etebo has only make the bench twice and failed to making the matchday squad on three occasions.

It was reported that the player is far from happy with his current situation and has planned a meeting with the new gaffer.

Meanwhile, his colleagues got the job done in his absence as they thrashed Luton town 3-0 at the Bet 365 stadium.

Double from Joe Allen and another strike from James McClean was enough to hand them the entire three points.