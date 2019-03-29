<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has revealed that Oghenekaro Etebo was granted a day leave after representing Nigeria during the recent international break.

Etebo, 23, played all 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Pirates of Seychelles last Friday and was involved for just 12 minutes in the 1-0 friendly win against Egypt on Tuesday.

The midfielder was then granted permission by Stoke City to spend time with his family

“Every one is back with us now. Peter Etebo was the latest to return back, he had a day with his family which we wanted him to do because he has a young family out in Nigeria. We have trained today and we are in a decent place in terms of injuries,” Jones stated during his interaction with the media on Friday.

The former Warri Wolves star wedded his lovely spouse, Ebhota Bethel in a quiet traditional wedding ceremony in Warri, Delta State last December.

The all-action midfielder has made 26 appearances in the English Championship league and scored a goal for Stoke City thus far this season.

The Potters will host Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.