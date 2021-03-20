



Oghenekaro Etebo insists Galatasaray will not relent in their bid to win the Turkish Super Lig title despite Friday’s demoralizing 4-3home defeat to Caykur Rizespor.

The defeat put Fathi Terim’s side two points behind rivals Besiktas, who still have two outstanding games to be played.

But the Nigeria international maintained that they will give their all to claim the title.





“We had a bad defeat tonight. We made some defensive mistakes. We will fix these mistakes. We will find the opportunity to work together again on our return from the national team,”Etebo told the club’s official website.

“There are still 10-11 matches ahead of us. We need to know that anything is possible in football. We need to handle these last games well and continue well.

“Obviously, all we have to do is focus on our football. After focusing on our football, we will see what happens at the end of the season. ”