Oghenekaro Etebo scored a stunning lone winning goal as Stoke City recorded a 1-0 away win against Blackburn Rovers in their English Championship clash at the Ewood Park on Saturday.

Etebo fired home wonderful shot from the edge of the box in the 14th minute to hand the Potters all three points in the game.

The Nigeria international who was voted man of the match in Stoke City’s 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend has now scored two goals in 28 Championship appearances for the club.

At the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Semi Ajayi featured for 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s hard fought 2-1 home win against Nothingham Forest.

Micheal Smith and Micheal Ihiekwe got the goals for the Millers, while Lewis Grabban got Nothingham Forest’s only goal of the game.

Ajayi has so far featured in 40 Championship games for Paul Warne’s men and has scored seven times.

In another Championship clash, John Mikel Obi was in action for 90 minutes as Middlesbrough suffered a 3-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Mikel who has made 12 appearances for the club since his arrival on a short term deal in January is yet to open his goal account for Boro.

Former Super Eagles defender Ambrose Efe was once again overlooked by Derby County manager Frank Lampard in the club’s 3-3 draw against Brentford- also an English Championship match .