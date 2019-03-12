



Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo will face a late fitness test ahead of Stoke City’s English Championship clash against Derby County at the Pride Park on Wednesday.

Etebo, 23, missed the Potters’ 0-0 draw against Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road last Saturday as a result of groin injury.

Etebo, 23, picked up the injury in the Potters penultimate league game against Nothingham Forest at the Bet365 Stadium which they won 2-0.

The former Warri Wolves midfielder participated in training with his teammates on Monday to allay fears he could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

The Nigeria international will however be further assessed on Wednesday to determine if he is fit enough to step on the pitch.

”We will make a decision on Peter Etebo and Sam Vokes tomorrow. They have progressed well since picking up injuries,” Stoke City’s assistant manager, Paul Hart stated during his interaction with the media on Tuesday.

The all-action midfielder has made 25 appearances in the league and scored a goal for Stoke City thus far this season.