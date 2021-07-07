Oghenekaro Etebo too expensive for Galatasaray

Galatasaray have considered a 7.5 Million Euros buy-out option for Oghenekaro Etebo too high just as the midfielder himself admitted his future is unclear for the time being.

Etebo spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from English Championship side Stoke City.

He made 30 appearances for the Istanbul giants.

Media reports said coach Fatih Terim has not included in his plans for the new season.

The Super Eagles midfielder himself said he will return to England before he knows what is next for him.

“For now, I have to return to Stoke City for the pre-season camp because my contract is still going on,” he disclosed.

“I need to talk to our coach. Will I return to Galatasaray or not?

“I don’t know if I’m going to a new team. But the door is still open and anything can happen at any moment.”

Etebo has been linked with another loan deal to Turkey.