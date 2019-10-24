<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oghenekaro Etebo is expected to be fit for Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin and Lesotho after picking up an injury in Stoke City’s 1-0 away defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Etebo was replaced by Mark Duffy in the 21st minute at Hillsborough after he sustained an injury and

There are fears the 23-year-old who missed Nigeria’s friendly encounter against five-time world champions, Brazil this month due to personal reasons would not be available for the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers, but a reliable source close to the player has told newsmen that midfielder’s injury is not too serious.

“His injury is not a serious one. He might miss one or two games for Stoke City, but he will be fit for the games against Benin and Lesotho,” the source said.

Etebo has made 11 league appearances for the Potters this season.

Stoke City are away to Millwall on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will host neighbours, Benin Republic on November 14, and then travel to Maseru five days later for the clash against Lesotho.