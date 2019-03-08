



Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo will face a late fitness test ahead of Stoke City’s away trip to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Etebo scored his maiden goal for the Potters in the 2-0 win against Nothingham Forest last weekend but was later substituted after picking up a groin injury.

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones revealed that Etebo is one of several players on the treatment table and will have to undergo tests to ascertain if he is fit to step on the pitch.

“Peter is one of those we are keeping an eye on at the minute,” Jones told the club’s official website.

“But I can assure you that if he is not fully right then we certainly won’t take any risks.”

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland hopes Etebo will shrug off the injury and play a part in the game.

“Hopefully his injury won’t be bad. I think it was only a little niggle,” prayed the England goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old all-action midfielder has made 25 appearances in the league and scored a goal for Stoke City thus far this season.

He is in Nigeria’s squad for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles and the friendly clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt billed for later this month Asaba.