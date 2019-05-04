<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is sweating on the fitness of Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of his side’s last game of the 2018/2019 Skybet Championship season against Sheffield United at the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday.

Etebo picked up a knock in the Potters’ last championship clash against Millwall, but Jones is hoping he will shrug off the minor injury and take his place in the starting line-up for Sunday’s game.

“We have a few knocks. Peter Etebo and Incey have little issues, but God willing, they come through that. It is that time of year where knocks and niggles catch up with you, but we will be hoping they are available,” Jones told reporters ahead of the game.

Etebo has enjoyed a remarkable season with Stoke City following his summer arrival from modest Portuguese club CD Feirense.

He has racked up 33 league appearances and scored twice for the Potters this season.

The 23-year-old has also been nominated for Stoke City Player of The Season award.