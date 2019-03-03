



Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is thrilled to score his maiden goal for Stoke City in Saturday’s Championship clash against Nothingham Forest.

The Potters recorded a 2-0 win against the visitors with Etebo and Benik Afobe finding the back of the net.

Etebo set his side up for victory in the 15th minute after wrapping up a counter-attacking move with an empathic strike for his first goal in England.

Afobe, who returned to the starting line-up, then made the three points safe for the Potters with his 74th-minute effort.

“Great performance 🙌 Feels great to get my 1st goal for potters🔴⚪️ heads up and up to the next ☝️,” Etebo tweeted.

Etebo who linked up with Stoke City from Portuguese club CD Feirense last summer has now made 25 appearances for the club in the Championship.

Stoke City last tasted victory mid-January, when they defeated highflyers Leeds United 2-1.

They came closer to halting their unimpressive run in their last two games but were forced to settle for stalemates against Ipswich Town and Aston Villa respectively.

Stoke City are 16th in the log after picking 44 points from 35 games.

Next up for the Potters is a trip to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.