Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has dedicated their impressive 2-0 win against Iceland in Friday’s Group D Russia 2018 World Cup clash to Nigerians.

Etebo was in action for the Super Eagles who breathed life back into their World Cup campaign with the win against Iceland.

Etebo had the Super Eagles’ first attempt on target after he raced towards goal but saw his low shot well saved.

The Super Eagles eventually got their reward for their positive second half showing thanks to Ahmed Musa’s brace.

Commenting on the win, Etebo hailed his teammates for their impressive performance.

“Amazing feeling! Great team performance. That win was for the whole of Nigeria #SuperEagles,” the new Stoke City signing wrote on his verified Twitter handle.