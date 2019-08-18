<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defensive midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo came on as second half substitute in Stoke City’s 2-2 with Derby County on Saturday.

The former Las Palmas man was introduced in the 87th minute as the his side surrendered a goal advantage at the Britainian stadium to share the spoils with the visiting Rams.

English striker Martyn Waghorn opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minutes, but Scottish defender Liam Lindsay restored the parity for the home side two minutes after half hour.

The Potter’s went in front through Scott Hogan shortly after the second half began, Martyn Waghorn again peg them back with his second goal of the game from the penalty spot with twenty minutes remaining.

The draw left Stoke City second from bottom of the championship table with a point from three games .