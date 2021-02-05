



Oghenekaro Etebo is battling to start for Galatasaray in tomorrow’s Istanbul Derby against fierce rivals Fenerbache.

He is up against Arda Turan and Emre Kilinc for a place in a three-man midfield.

He started the team’s last game – a 3-0 home win over Istanbul Basaksehir – but was replaced in the second half.

Etebo, 25, on loan from English Championship side Stoke City, has made 12 appearances in the league thus far.





Fellow Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru is expected to start for coach Fatih Terim’s side at left wing after he scored three goals in two league appearances since his return on a third loan spell.

League leaders Fenerbache are home Saturday evening against bitter city rivals Galatasaray.

They lead their local rivals by three points in the title race.