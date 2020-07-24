



Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has left Turkish Super Lig outfit Denizlispor, with a game to the end of the season.

The 27-year-old only linked up with Denizlispor in January after severing ties with another Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The former Napoli star featured in nine league games for the club and provided one assist.





Onazi sustained an injury in Denizlispor’s 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor on July 13, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He will now look for a new club and seek to get his career back on track after battling to stay fit in recent years.

Denizlispor need a win from their last league game of the season against Ankaragucu to maintain their top-flight status.