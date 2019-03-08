



Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has stepped up program for his full recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury working out at the Isokinetic rehabilitation gym in Rome, Italy.

Onazi, 26 who ruptured his Achilles tendon in a Turkish Super Lig game against Rizespor in December 2018 was seen in a video undergoing a one leg exercise heading the ball with a Physiotherapist.

“Day by day it is getting better so we are going in the right direction,” Onazi told the clubs website.

“I can’t just wait to get back fully into action.

The former Lazio star remains confident that he will be fully fit to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations in Egypt.