Ogenyi Onazi has said that it is really nothing special after his team Trabzonspor thrashed Galatasaray 4-0 because he has always won against the Turkish champions.

The Jos-born star said he is used to beating Galatasaray home and away since he moved to Turkey, but at the same time he delighted he and his Nigeria team mate Anthony Nwakaeme got the goals to bury the Istanbul giants Saturday night.

“As for me, the victory is normal because every time I play against Galatasaray, I always come out victorious home and away,” he said.

“I give thanks to God for my goal and also happy for my guy Tony, my Naija gang, for his goal.

“It was a sweet victory.”

The former Lazio midfielder scored in the third minute to give his side a 1-0 lead, before his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme scored twice and provided an assist in big home win.

Henry Onyekuru featured for Galatasaray for 81 minutes.