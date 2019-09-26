<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has stepped up his recovery from a achilles tendon injury after joining his Trabzonspor teammates in training.

Onazi copped the injury in Trabzonspor’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Rizespor in December 2018 and has not kicked the ball in a competitive game ever since.

The combative midfielder was stretchered off on 32 minutes in the game .

The setback forced him to miss out on a place in Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to a report in Turkish online news outlet, Askam.com.tr, Onazi is already taking part in training with his teamamates in order to get fully fit.

Onazi , according to the report, is expected to return to action after next month’s international break.

He scored two goals in 16 league appearances for Trabzonspor last season.

The Super Eagles midfielder started his professional career in Italy with Lazio, winning the 2013 Italian Cup, before switching to Turkish side Trabzonspor in August 2016.