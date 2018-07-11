Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi will rejoin his Turkish team, Trabzonspor on July 13 for pre-season amid talks of a possible exit this summer.

The 25 year old has been linked with a two unnamed Russian teams this summer.

Onazi who was granted an extended break after his participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with the Super Eagles of Nigeria missed the first part of their pre-season training in Turkey which began last week, but will join up with the rest of the squad before their departure to Slovenia where they will play four warm up games.

Trabzonspor who finished fifth last season in the Turkish League table will face Slovene top division side, NK Triglav Kranj on Sunday, 15th of July in their first pre-season friendly before taking on NK Lokomotiva Zagreb from Croatia two days later, according to a report on Turkish website, sabah.com.tr.

The Trabzonspor team will depart for Austria on the 18th of July where they will face Russian side Spartak Moscow on the 20th of July at the Villach stadium. Their final game will be against Al Duhail from Qatar.

Onazi joined Trabzonspor in 2016 for a reported fee of £4.5m from Italian side Lazio. He has made 61 appearances scoring five goals and providing three assists.