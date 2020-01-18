<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogenyi Onazi is looking forward to making his first appearance for Turkish Super Lig outfit, Denizlispor against champions Galatasaray on Sunday .

Onazi penned an 18-month deal with Denizilspor on Wednesday after terminating his contract with former club Trabzonspor.





The 27-year-old was omitted from the squad for Thursday’s Turkish Cup clash against Trabzonspor just a day after completing the move.

The former Lazio midfielder completed his first training with Denizlispor on Friday and is eager to make his debut for the club.

“First training done, ready for Sunday game,” Onazi wrote on Instagram.