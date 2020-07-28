



Ogenyi Onazi has said that three months outstanding salaries and a backlog of owed bonuses were the reasons he terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Denizlispor and not his injury reports.

The Nigeria international said Denizlispor acted unprofessionally during his stay at the club.

“Yes, I quit Denizlispor. I terminated my contract because of unpaid wages and unprofessional conduct by the club,” he said.

“I was last paid in February and when COVID-19 halted football, FIFA gave room for renegotiation till the end of the season but I wasn’t offered anything.”





Onazi joined Denizlispor from another Turkish club Trabzonspor in January.

The 27-year-old made nine appearances for the team.

Meanwhile, his agent, Ayo Makinwa, has informed newsmen that Onazi is being courted by three Italian clubs, who have reportedly made concrete offers for the midfielder.

“Onazi is one step away’ from signing for an Italian team but will wait to see which team will match our expectations,” Makinwa said.

“There are other offers from Spain and Germany as well but we will make a decision in the coming weeks.”

The former Lazio star, who is now a free agent, is currently holidaying in Nigeria.