Super Eagles’ midfielder Ogenyi Onazi may be back in action sooner than expected as he returns to full training with his Trabzonspor teammates after 10 months injury.

The Nigeria international, who uploaded a video of his training where he participated in a five-aside tiki-taka session with his teammates at the Mehmet Ali Yilmaz Facilities, hinted that he will only take some weeks to be fit for matches.

The tiki-taka is a Spanish style of play in football characterized by short passing and movement, working the ball through various channels, and maintaining possession.

“Steady progress… tiki-taka…Make it easy for them….????#someweekstogo #sonofgrace

@ivanildo_14_fernandes I hear ?? you say what?? ??????,” he posted along with the video.

The Nigeria international suffered the injury in a Turkish Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Caykur Rizespor on December 23, last year and was confirmed to have torn his Achilles.

He had an operation the following day and had since undergone rehabilitation under the supervision of the club’s doctor, Hakan Ayaz.

Trabzonspor will be having five matches in November and all things being equal, the former Lazio midfielder may recover on time to help his team in the League and UEFA Champions League campaign.