<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi penned an emotional farewell message to fans of Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor following his move from the club.

Onazi reached an agreement to end his contract with the Turkish side on Tuesday and his departure was subsequently announced by the Club.

Onazi, 27, who returned to active football less than two months ago, following the Achilles tendon, an injury he sustained back in December 2018 will seal a move to another Turkish team Yukatel Denizlispor.

He’s expected to be unveiled as a new Horozlar (Roosters) this week after he must have passed his medical.





The Nigerian, however, thanked fans and the management of the club in the message he posted on his Instagram page.

“My gratitude and loyalty goes to the wonderful fans of this great club, Trabzonspor. I will never forget the love and respect and passion you have shown me since day one, I already have a special place in my heart for each and everyone of you. I wish you all happiness because you all deserve to be happy… and good luck for the rest of the season.”

Onazi scored six goals for the Karadeniz Fırtınası (Black Sea Stormers) in 69 appearances.

Onazi will now become the third Nigerian to complete a transfer in Turkey this January behind Galatasaray duo of Henry Onyekuru and Jesse Sekidika.