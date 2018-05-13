Nigeria international dismissed Ogenyi Onazi feelings that the team won’t be over-confident going into the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

This is after the Super Eagles secured victories in friendlies against Argentina and Poland ahead of the global tournament.

The African giants will take on Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the competition which will be hosted by Russia between June, and July.

“There is nothing like over-confidence. What I can say is that we are a very ambitious team and we will always be ready to play any team,” Onazi told NFF.

“Yes, we defeated Argentina and Poland, but that has not in any way generated feelings of over-confidence in the camp. We are focused and have our heads on our shoulders.

“For us, humility and hard work will be the winning words going ahead. Our preparation is going on well and we are happy with that,” he added.

“At the World Cup, we will come up against different teams with different styles and approaches of play.

“It is important that we are adequately prepared and we appreciate the games that the NFF has lined up for us.”

The 25-year-old central midfielder, who plies his trade in Turkey for Trabzonspor, is one of Nigeria’s key players having accumulated 50 caps.