Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi says that missing on the the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations action for Nigeria was hugely disappointing to him.

Onazi ruptured his achilles tendon in a Turkish Super Lig game against Rizespor in December 2018 which ruled him out of the rest of the season and the African showpiece in Egypt.

Following the six-month injury layoff, the 26-year-old has now returned to training, as was captured in a video jogging.

The Trabzonspor midfielder, while reflecting on the injury and missing the AFCON 2019 and winning the competition with Nigeria back in the year 2013 in South Africa says the situation broke him down so much, but had to move on.

“I cannot deny how I felt about it. I almost got crazy but I had to just control myself, keep training and avoid distraction to focus on my club,” the combative midfielder told Brila FM on Thursday.

“Now, I am happy and looking forward to doing more exploits.”

Nigeria finished third in the competition for a record eighth time after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place play-off courtesy of a third minute goal by Odion Ighalo who has now announced his international retirement.