



Super Eagles midfielder Eddy Ogenyi Onazi helped his team Denizlispor to crucial win over his former team Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig clash at Denizli Ataturk Stadium on Monday.

Onazi who recently returned from injury was thrown into the thick of the action at the start second half and it proved to be a vital change as Denizlispor came from to beat the title chasers.

Denizlispor equalized shortly after Ogenyi Onazi replaced Radoslaw Murawski, thanks to a goal from Hadi Sacko and assist from Zeki Yavruted Olcay Sagan set up Oscar Estupiñan for the winning strike.





After the game, Onazi who has dominated the midfield for Denizlispor got a rating of 6.7% for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal for Trabzonspor who also paraded another Super Eagles player Anthony Nwakaeme on the night.

The defeat is a big blow Trabzonspor’s title ambition as they are now four points behind rivals Istanbul Basaksheir, while Denizlispor maintained 13th position with four games left to play.