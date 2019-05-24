<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is determined to come back stronger from injury-induced setback for his Turkish club Trabzonspor next season and help them fight for the league title.

Onazi ruptured his achilles tendon while in action for Trabzonspor in a Turkish League game against Rizespor in December 2018 which ruled him out of action for six months.

The 26-year-old has since undergone surgery and was also at the Isokinetic rehabilitation gym in Rome, Italy to continue his recuperation in a bid to regain full fitness ahead of next season.

“I would like to complete the season with my teammates, but unfortunately my injury has prevented it. Next season we will fight for the championship. ♥ 🙏🏽 # ooe20ces # gracespeaksforme️💙,” Onazi who has 61 caps for the Super Eagles wrote beneath some videos he posted on Instagram.

Trabzonspor who are currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig table are already through to the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, will face Rizespor in their final league game of the season and a win for them in the encounter later tonight (Friday) will see them qualify for the group stages of the competition should Besiktas lose to l Kasimpasa.

Besiktas are third in the log with 62 points from 33 games, two ahead of Trabzonspor.

Until his injury setback, the former Lazio of Italy scored twice in 16 Turkish Super League games.

Onazi missed out on a place in Nigeria’s 25 man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Egypt.