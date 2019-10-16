Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has revealed he is close to a return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result of cruciate ligament injury.
Onazi picked up the injury in Trabzonspor’s 4-1 home win against Rizespor in December 2018.
He recently returned to full training and is currently working his way to full fitness.
“When I see my people happy I am motivated. I see all your messages I am working hard to come back stronger to achieve our goal for the season. Almost ready,” he wrote on his official Instagram page.
The 26-year-old missed out on a place in Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Egypt as a result of the setback.
A return to competitive action could see him get international recognition once again.