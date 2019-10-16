<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has revealed he is close to a return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result of cruciate ligament injury.

Onazi picked up the injury in Trabzonspor’s 4-1 home win against Rizespor in December 2018.

He recently returned to full training and is currently working his way to full fitness.

“When I see my people happy I am motivated. I see all your messages I am working hard to come back stronger to achieve our goal for the season. Almost ready,” he wrote on his official Instagram page.

The 26-year-old missed out on a place in Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Egypt as a result of the setback.

A return to competitive action could see him get international recognition once again.