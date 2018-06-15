Ogenyi Onazi has said Super Eagles opening’s World Cup Group D match against Croatia tomorrow is the team’s World Cup final.

Nigeria tackles the star-studded Croats Saturday night by 8pm Nigerian time in Kaliningrad.

“This is the most important game we will play at the World Cup because we wish to take it a game at a time,” the Trabzonspor midfielder said.

“Also, the first game in any tournament is very important as it will most likely determine how far you can go.

“We are the youngest team but these young boys are ready to make a big difference here.”

Onazi is one of only five players on the current Eagles squad who featured at the last World Cup, but he maintained the target is to at least go past the Round of 16 they achieved four years ago in Brazil.

“We want to go past the Round of 16 and afterwards we will see what happens,” he said.