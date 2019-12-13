<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi made his first competitive appearance in over a year after featuring in Trabzonspor’s Europa League loss against Swiss club, FC Basel, on Thursday night.

Onazi sustained an Achilles tendon injury while in action against Rizespor in a Turkish Super Lig game back in December 2018 and has since been out of action.

The former SS Lazio midfielder was included in Trabzonspor’s manager Unal Karman squad on Thursday and he was able to get some minutes under his belt as he continued his recovery to full fitness.

Onazi saw 51 minutes of action, but could do nothing to prevent his side from going down as Silvan Widmer and Valentin Stocker’s strikes condemned the Turkish outfit to their fourth consecutive defeat in the competition.

Onazi will hope to be part of Trabzonspor that will take on Denizlispor in their next Super Lig game on December 16.