Stoke boss Nathan Jones admitted he is under pressure to keep his job after his team’s latest defeat at home to Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Substitute Juninho Bacuna’s 82nd-minute goal compounded the woes of the Potters and condemned the team to eighth league loss of the season.

Stoke are rock bottom of the English Championship with no win in ten games so far this season, a terrible run dated back to Apri.

“If I’m not getting the results I expect the inevitable to happen. I’m not concerned. I was concerned after four days of taking the job, but I’m not concerned now.

“The league table doesn’t lie after 10 games, we just haven’t been good enough. It’s a wonderful club and the fans and owners have given me lots of patience, but we’ve lost our way and something has to change.

Jones added that his side lack qualities and believe to turn their poor run of form around.

“We just haven’t been good enough. We’ve lacked a killer instinct.

“There was a lot on the game and we got caught. I’m not sure it’s my worst performance as a manager, but we haven’t been good enough.

“We lacked quality and belief in the final third and couldn’t break them down. We weren’t clinical enough.”

Ogenekharo Etebo was on for 90 minutes again Huddersfield for Stoke who currently bottom of the table with just two points from ten matches.