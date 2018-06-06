Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will start and play for at least an hour as he gradually regains full match fitness after he recovered from a hamstring injury, officials said.

Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye disclosed that coach Gernot Rohr told the team after yesterday’s training, Ndidi will get at least an hour after he has fully recovered from a hamstring injury which ended his Premier League season prematurely.

“He will start and play for at least an hour as he is gradually eased back into action,” Ibitoye said.

It will be the defensive midfielder’s first game after he missed the World Cup warm-up games against DR Congo and England.

Ibitoye also dismissed any injury concerns in the team, who are training in Austria ahead of the World Cup in Russia.