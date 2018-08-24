Chelsea star Victor Moses will be welcomed back to the Super Eagles should he rescind his decision to come out of international retirement, officials have said.

Victor Moses, 27, has called time with the Eagles, saying he now wishes to focus on his club career and young family.

However, Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye has said the team will be happy to have him back should he at any point decide to return.

“Victor Moses is one of our very best players but we respect his decision to quit (the national team),” Ibitoye said.

“Under Antonio Conte he got an improved contract. We understand his fears under a new manager at Chelsea and so the need for him to focus on his club career.

“But we have also seen many players retire and then come back. We will therefore be happy to welcome him back to the team with open arms.

“At the same time, we hope some young players to step up and throw up other options for us.”