Management of Rangers International FC has approved a Ten days break for its players following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Club’s Spokesperson, Norbert Okolie, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

According to him, the club’s General Manager, Davison Owumi, announced the Ten days break to the players on Friday, at their Camp located at Nkponkiti Independence Layout, Enugu.

Owumi urged the players to be conscious of the health situations around them during the break.

” This break is necessitated by the suspension order from the NFF on all football activities in the country.

” The management in its wisdom wants you (players) to be with your various families in this challenging health period.





” It is our belief that you will maintain a high level of discipline and return after the break, stronger to challenge for a top finish in the season, ” Owumi said.

The club Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf, also advised the players to maintain high level of fitness during the break.

Yusuf told the players that, they could be called up earlier than expected should the league organisers cut short the suspension of the league.

” This is an emergency break but I hope we will be professional enough in our conducts so that we can maintain a high level of fitness when we return, ” Yusuf said.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) suspended all football activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.