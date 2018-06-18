Super Eagles failure to win the 2018 World Cup opening match against Croatia meant the entire team [players and backroom staff] missed out on huge bonuses – at least $20,000) [7.2 Million Naira] each and this was outside the $50,000 from Aiteo for every unreplied goals.

One of the team officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “I couldn’t sleep last night because I was just thinking of the solid 3-bedroom flat I would have been able to build from the bonus had we won against Croatia.”

The backroom staff concluded by stating he has now gone as far as calling his mum at home to start praying for the team to win the remaining two group matches so that he doesn’t miss out on the bonuses while wearing a sorry face.