



Lille President Gérard Lopez has opened up on the reason the transfer of Victor Osimhen to Napoli has not been made official, insisting the Nigerian will play his club football in Naples next season despite offers coming from other clubs.

Osimhen has been one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, with the Partenopei looking to secure his services in a deal in the region of €60m to 80m, as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

The deal is supposed to have been finalized after it was reported that an agreement has been reached between Lille and the Italian giants.

Lopez has now stated that the delay in the move is due to the overlaps of the leagues in Europe.

“The Championships overlap. This poses a problem of exit and writing of contracts. Our transfer window is not at all modeled on the others,” Lopez said in an interview originally published by L’Equipe.

“In addition, the player decided to change agents in the middle of the negotiation. We had to start all over again. The player has made his choice, Napoli.”





“It’s advanced, details are missing. It will be announced when the time comes. ”

Speaking further, the Lille President added that because the agreement between and Napoli is not official, the French club keeps receiving offers from different teams across Europe.

“As it’s not yet official, we continue to have other offers. I want to keep good relations with these clubs too. So I manage their expectations. It is a transfer that is not linear.”

“The market in France opened before closing (until August 15). In Italy, the transfer window opens in September. So you need a multitude of contracts to cover all eventualities, for example, penalties”.

Meanwhile, Osimhen who has been stressed out by the prolonged new contract issues, is already in Paris with his friend and Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, on holidays, leaving his agent William D’Avila to tidy up the contract with Napoli and Lille chiefs.

Osimhen scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games for the modest French side, and 18 in all competitions before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the in recess and the eventual cancellation.