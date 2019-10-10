<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) says it has recruited the best players ahead of the Oct. 20 kick off date of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Chairman of the agency, Tajudeen Akinyemi, said this on Wednesday in Akure when the executive of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Ondo State paid him a courtesy visit.

Akinyemi, who is also the President of Sunshine Stars of Akure, said the team is ready in terms of quality and committed players ahead of the new season.

“This season, we are ready with the players that we will register for the coming season, it’s been long we assembled such.

“You will be proud of us this season. As a professional, I was fully involved in the recruitment process. We have our 35 players ready for the new season, ” he said.

Akinyemi commended the association in the state for its support, describing it as a partner in progress.

”I am so proud of you people, all you have been writing have been so correct. You have been giving out information without prejudice. It makes us proud, ” he said.

The Secretary of ODSFA, Mr. Oluwafemi Iwajomo, commended SWAN members in the state for the objective reportage of sporting activities in the state, especially football.

He said that with the current recruitment embarked upon by the management of Sunshine stars, fans and stakeholders would experience a different season from the past.

The Chairman of SWAN in the state, Wahab Bankole, urged the management to blend players’ commitment with quality so as to achieve desired results.

Bankole said people in the state were tired of celebrating their ‘darling team’ escaping relegation, urging the management to start contending for continental tickets and winning laurels.

He also said that the management was doing well with other teams like Rising Stars and Sunshine Queens under it.