Manchester United face a potential headache as Odion Ighalo’s parent club Shanghai Shenhua has reportedly offered the Nigerian striker a new improved deal.

With the Chinese Super League postponed as the country attempted to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak that originated in Wuhan, the 30-year-old was allowed to make a shock deadline-day move to Old Trafford in January.

Ighalo underwent a 14-day quarantine period before linking up with United, who are unlikely to be playing anytime soon as the coronavirus pandemic has seen Premier League action suspended until at least the end of April.





According to reports in the UK media, the Chinese club want to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at United, where has scored four goals in his first three starts.

Ighalo’s current contract expires in December 2022 and Shanghai wants to keep him until December 2024.

The new deal would see Ighalo earn £400,000 a week before tax, which is big enough to change the striker’s mind in wanting to stay in England with Manchester United.