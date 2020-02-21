<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Odion Ighalo has promised to intensify efforts toward obtaining a permanent stay with Manchester United.

The Nigerian said he would welcome the chance to sign permanently with the club.

Ighalo joined the club from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, in a six-month loan deal.





Ighalo admitted it was a dream come true to sign for his beloved Red Devils, after the deal was confirmed.

After only spending a few weeks at the club, Ighalo has now already admitted that he’d like to make the move permanent.

When asked if he’d like to stay at Old Trafford, he said: “Of course, should I get the opportunity.”