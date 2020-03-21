<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and Lille’s Victor Osimhen are among the nominees for the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

In a press conference held at Ibis Hotel Lagos on Friday, the nominees for the seventh edition were announced with 16 categories to be decided.

The award endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation will see Ighalo battle Osimhen and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi for the King of the Pitch Diadem.

Reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala will slug it out with Chiamaka Nnadozie and Onome Ebi for the Queen of the Pitch award.

Osimhen’s impressive form for French Ligue Un outfit has not gone unrecognised as he also got a mention in the Striker of the Year category alongside Ighalo and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze.

Thanks to her impressive outing at the Fifa Women’s World Cup and the All African Games in 2019, Super Falcon’s Nnadozie faces a stiff challenge in Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho in the quest to be named as Nigeria’s best goalkeeper.





Joe Aribo locks horns with Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo in the Midfielder of the Year zone.

NOMINEES IN FULL

Goalkeeper of the Year: Francis Uzoho Omonia, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Daniel Akpeyi

Defender of the Year: William Troost Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo

Midfielder of the Year: Oghenekaro Etebo, Joe Aribo Rangers FC, Wilfred Ndidi

Striker of the Year: Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze

Queen of the Pitch: Onome Ebi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Asisat Oshoala

King of the Pitch: Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen

Team of the Year: Lobi Stars, Super Eagles, Enyimba

Coach of the Year: Usman Abdallah, Thomas Dennerby, Gernot Rohr

Sam Okwaraji Award: Ahmed Musa, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, Kunle Soname

State with best grassroots football development: Delta, Akwa Ibom, Lagos

Football Friendly Governor: Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa

Corporate Sponsor of Football Award: Aiteo Group, Zenith Bank, Bet9ja