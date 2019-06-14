<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has played down the Super Eagles’ goal drought ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Super Eagles have scored once in their last two matches, but Ighalo has backed the team’s striking department.

The China-based striker has been included in the 23-man Nigeria squad which will compete in the continental tournament in Egypt.

“Everyone can give their opinion on the team but what I know is that this team will surprise everyone at the Afcon because we have the quality to go all the way,” Ighalo told Goal.

“For us as a team, we will keep working hard and ensure we give our best at all time especially at the Afcon where all eyes will be on us. I don’t think we have any problem with our strikers and they are not suffering from any dip in form.

“We have been working hard as a team to bring smiles back to the faces of Nigerians and hopefully when we get to the tournament proper we will start scoring goals that we haven’t scored in recent matches,” he added.

“We are confident that Eagles will shine in Egypt but we have the utmost respect for our opponents.”