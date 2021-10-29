Odion Ighalo undecided about Super Eagles return

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has said he has not made a final decision concerning a return to the Super Eagles.

Head coach Gernot Rohr told ESPN there is a possibility Ighalo could be included in the squad for next month’s final round of group stage games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“The final list is not made yet. But there is a chance to get him back. I put him in the bigger provisional list for the next games because he is very important with his experience and his goals and I hope he can come back, but we will see. He has still the ambition to help his country.”

Also, NFF president Amaju Pinnick revealed in an Instagram post that the former Manchester United star could make a return to the Eagles.

Ighalo has now said he is yet to decide despite being contacted by both officials.

“They have been in contact with me about the possibility of coming back, Amaju and coach,” Ighalo told ESPN.

“I don’t know. I have not said yes or no. I haven’t made any decision concerning the national team.”

It would be recalled that in March, Ighalo said he was considering coming out of international retirement and would make a decision, but in June he said in an interview he saw no need to come back with the team’s young players doing well.

The former Watford player has been in impressive scoring form for Saudi Arabia top-flight club Al Shabab after netting eight goals in nine league appearances.