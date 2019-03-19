



Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo revealed he turned down a chance to join Spanish champions FC Barcelona last summer because of the conditions of the deal.

Ighalo had earlier made it clear that he’s desperate to return to Europe after his good performances in front of goal couldn’t save his former Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from relegation last season.

A return to England was reported, but it was a big move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona that gained the momentum in the media before the forward decided to put a pen to paper for another Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

However, Ighalo reportedly told close associates that he was actually close to joining Barcelona on a season-long loan from relegated Chinese club Changchun Yatai, but he eventually rejected it.

“The deal was for me to play on loan for a season, but I was not ready to take chances as my playing minutes could not be guaranteed and at end of the season I will be a free agent,” Ighalo told reportedly told friends.

“I preferred to secure my future by signing a longer deal in China instead and that was why the Barcelona move fell through.” he said.