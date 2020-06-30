



Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo hopes to further write his name in Manchester United history books after maintaining his impressive scoring form for the Red Devils.

Ighalo has scored five goals in four starts for United after arriving on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in January.

The former Watford striker opened scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Emirates FA Cup 2-1 win against Norwich City last Saturday.

The 31-year-old also forced a red-card challenge from Timm Klose and played a part in Harry Maguire’s winning goal in extra-time.





He has now matched the achievement of Jimmy Hanson from 1925-with the former United player the only other man to have netted on his first four starts for the club.

“Well, I’m grateful to God for that,” Ighalo told the club’s official website.

“I’m very happy because it’s a great achievement for me. I think my name is being in the book in United’s history and I’m very happy for that.

“Especially as, in the game on Saturday, we won and got to the semi-final. That was the most important thing as it was a difficult game, so scoring and winning the game makes it even greater for me.

“I’m happy with this achievement, it’s a bit of history made and I hope to keep adding more to it.”