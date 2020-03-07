<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Odion Ighalo says he hopes to win the Emirates FA Cup with Manchester United.

Ighalo marked his second start at United with a brace in Thursday’s 3-0 fifth round win at Derby County.

And speaking prior to the game at Pride Park, the former Super Eagles striker said: “I watched Manchester United in the FA Cup a lot, which was great, and I loved playing in it with Watford.





“Now, I want to go far and win it, if possible, to crown my success here with the team.”

The 2019 AFCON top scorer will hope to replicate his scoring form when United host Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.