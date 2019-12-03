<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has declared his intention to win a first major silverware with Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo joined Shanghai Shenuhua earlier this year but Choi Kang-Hee’s side have failed to impress in the just concluded CSL season after losing 16 times from 30 league games.

Shanghai Shenuhua finished 13th in the 16-team Chinese Super League after rounding off their season with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guangzhou Evergrande on Sunday.

The Shanghai outfit can make up for the dismal outing in the league to lift a silverware this Friday as they prepare for the second leg fixture of the final of Chinese FA Cup slated for the Hongkou Football Stadium against Shandong Luneng having lost the first-leg 1-0.

The 30-year old Ighalo who has found the back of net in the last two games,is looking forward to the final.

“Season done ✅ Cup final next 💙🙏🏾,” he tweeted.

Ighalo scored 10 goals in 17 league appearances in the just concluded season for Shangahi Shenhua.