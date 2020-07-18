



Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be all out to score his sixth FA back Cup goal in ten appearances when when the Red Devils face Chelsea in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

The January loan signing netted his fifth FA Cup goal in nine appearances when the Red Devils beat Norwich City 2-1 in the quarterfinal which took place at Carrow Road on June 27.

Ighalo who previously had a spell in England made seven appearances in the competition for former club, Watford in which the Nigerian forward was able to hit the back of the net on two occasions.

His first FA Cup goal was in the Hornets 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the fourth round, while he scored his second in a shock 2-1 triumph against Arsenal in the Fifth Round of the 2015/16 season.





The forward thereafter struck the back of the net on two occasions when when Man United destroyed Derby County 3-0 in the FA Cup Fifth Round at Pride Park on March 5. Ighalo’s record in the competition now stands at seven wins and twodefeats. His first FA Cup game on 4 January, 2015 ended in a 3-0 thumping in the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old suffered his second loss with Watford in the semi-finals of the competition against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium during the 2015/16 season, precisely on 24 April, 2016.

Ighalo will also be eyeing a return to reckoning at United after failing to feature in their last two Premier League matches. He has scored thrice in two FA Cup appearances this year